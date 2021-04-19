Butte Fire Recovery Project Underway

Sunny
Calaveras, CA —From April 19 to April 30, 2021, phase 1 of the roadway drainage upgrades will be taking place on Ponderosa Way. Crews will be replacing and installing new drainage culverts at several locations along the roadway.  Culvert work will take place on Ponderosa Way northwest of the intersection of Whiskey Slide Road and West Murray Creek Road and continue northwest on Ponderosa Way. This is an area that was hard hit by the Butte fire, burning 70,000 acres in 2015.

Crews will be active in that area weekdays during the daylight hours from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm, there will be construction equipment on-site and due to the narrow nature of the existing roadway, drivers can anticipate delays up to 15 minutes at a time. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

 

 

 

