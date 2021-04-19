Sonora Pass Opens To Kennedy Meadows

Clearing Highway 108 Sonora Pass View Photo

Sonora, CA — Trout fishing season-opening weekend is on the horizon, and Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is now open to Kennedy Meadows.

The change took effect this morning.

Saturday, April 24, is the fishing season opener, often referred locally as “Fishmas,” and many people will be heading up to the high country.

As for reopening the remainder of Sonora Pass, Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford says, “Our goal is always to get the routes open before Memorial Day weekend, and we expect to beat that by a fair amount this year.”

However, a specific date has not been determined at this point, “There are always variables that can come into play” when clearing mountain passes in higher elevations.

Crews are also busy working to clear Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass. It is open to the eastern edge of Lake Alpine.