Tuolumne County Considering Requiring Business Licenses

Sonora, CA — The supervisors in Tuolumne County will discuss whether to require businesses in the unincorporated areas to start paying an annual license fee.

At a meeting earlier this year, the board indicated the change could allow Tuolumne County to better collect data regarding what types of businesses are currently operating in the county. It would also build up the county’s contact base when needing to pass along pertinent information to local businesses. The proposed annual fee is $32. The City of Sonora has a similar license program.

The supervisors on Tuesday will discuss whether to move forward, and also if certain industries should be exempt.

In addition, at the meeting, the board will hear a presentation on the “State of the Roads” in Tuolumne County, and the latest update on the response to COVID-19.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.