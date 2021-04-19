Sunny
Planned Burn Scheduled In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Rancho Calaveras, CA — CAL Fire will be burning fuels in the area of Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road later this week.

The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be completing a hazardous fuels reduction project on 10 acres in the community of Ranch Calaveras. The treatment area was left behind after a heavy fire equipment operator training event was held in the spring. A goal is to remove hazardous fuels on the site, which is adjacent to subdivisions in Rancho Calaveras. Burning will begin on Wednesday between 8-10am and conclude at around 6pm. Smoke and flames may be visible during that time.

