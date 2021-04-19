Sunny
Sonora Council To On Planning Commission Appointments

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on appointing three new members to the planning commission this evening.

The commission makes decisions and recommendations related to zoning and development matters.

Mayor Matt Hawkins is recommending the appointments of Bess Levine, Jim Grinnell and Steve Opie. The council will also vote on expanding the number of members of the Vision Sonora Committee to nine (adding two public members). In addition, there will be an update on the Social Equity Committee’s activities and a discussion about the City’s strategic plan. The online meeting starts at 5pm. Details on how to take part via Zoom can be found here.

