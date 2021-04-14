Yosemite National Park Receives 11.5 Million Grant

Yosemite National Park will be receiving an 11.5 million dollar grant from Yosemite Conservancy, a group dedicated to preserving the natural and cultural aspects of the park in order to enrich the experience of the thousands of annual visitors from all over the world. Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean explains.

“We’ve kept moving forward with our projects to restore trails and habitat, protect wildlife, and inspire young people to take care of the natural world, thanks to the generosity of our donors and our productive partnership with the National Park Service.”

Some of the goals with this grant include efforts to understand why giant sequoias and pines are perishing, protect endangered Pacific fishers, and document African American history in Yosemite. The Conservancy also supports the park through a variety of visitor programs and retail operations, including offering naturalist-led adventures, outdoor art classes, and volunteer programs; operating physical bookstores in the park and website, and managing the online wilderness permit process.