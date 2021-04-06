Murder Investigation Underway In La Grange

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

La Grange, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported homicide.

Details are limited, but the crime was reported Sunday afternoon at a home on Highway 132. Officials were notified of the murder, and deputies responded from the sheriff’s offices in both Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. A man’s body was located in the bedroom of a home. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office reports, “Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigation Division at 209-694-2900.

No additional information is immediately available.