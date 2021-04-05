CAL Fire Prescribed Burn Planned In Calaveras

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA — CAL Fire is letting the public know they will be conducting a prescribed burn in North-Eastern Calaveras County that will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6th, and conclude on April 8th. This vegetation management plan includes two engines, one fire crew, and cooperating agencies who will reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area.

Smoke may be visible in the North-Eastern portion of the county, four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road in West Point. The prescribed burn will be taking place between 10 am and 5 pm each day if conditions are favorable.

Additional burns are planned in the project area throughout spring and next winter depending on fuel and weather conditions.

CAL Fire asks that the public not report the burn as a wildfire to dispatch. They also ask that people stay clear of the area.