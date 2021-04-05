Interest High In Tuolumne County’s New Committees

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on filling the seats of two new committees focused on fire safety and homelessness.

It is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Both of the new groups will meet and provide recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on those issues.

The new homeless committee will be comprised of two supervisors, five members of the public (one per supervisor district), two members of the faith-based community, two from local non-profits, two from the City of Sonora and two representing the business sector. In addition, there will single members representing the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Health and Human Services, Tuolumne County Veterans and the Superintendent of Schools Office. 21 people alone applied for the at-large seats. Click here to view a list of the applicants.

In addition, the supervisors will fill a Fire Safety Advisory Committee. It will be made up of two supervisors and five members of the public (one from each supervisor district). 29 people applied for the latter seats. There will also be single representatives from Tuolumne County Fire, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, City of Sonora Fire, the Fire Chiefs Association, Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. Click here to view the applicants.

Also tomorrow, the supervisors will vote on approving a $16-million contract with Robert E. Boyer Construction to build grant-funded Resiliency Centers in Tuolumne and Groveland.

In addition, there will be an update on the local response to COVID-19. Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.