Copperopolis Man Killed In Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — A 25-year-man from Calaveras County died over the weekend in an early morning vehicle accident.

It happened at around 2:30am on Saturday.

CHP Officer Toby Butzler states, “Mr. Christian Nelson of Copperopolis was traveling south on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near the area of Cosmic Court. He allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway to the right side, and it appears that he turned back to the left unsafely.

Officer Butzler adds, “This unsafe turn caused him to lose control of his vehicle. It left the roadway and struck a power pole.”

The Ford F250 then rolled over several times. Officer Butzler says Nelson was driving without a seatbelt. Other details surrounding the crash are still under investigation. No one else was inside the truck.