Sonora To Discuss AirBNB Rentals, Concert Series And Marijuana Fee

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on hitting the pause button on allowing additional properties to be used as short-term rentals.

It is due to a rise of local homes being offered for rent on websites like AirBNB. The city requires homeowners to acquire a “Transient Use Permit” in order to rent out a property for a short period. 46 short-term rentals have been listed in the city over the past 12 months. Over the last two weeks, six additional applications were submitted to city hall. At the same time, the city has a dire lack of long-term rental properties, with multiple listings having 1-2 year wait periods.

The city will vote tonight on suspending the processing of new short-term rental applications, effective March 16th (so the six earlier applications will not be accepted). The city would then take time to review how it would like to move forward.

Also tonight, the city will vote on setting aside one percent of money local mariuana shops pay in public benefit fees to go directly to youth cannabis education programs.

In addition, there will be a vote on allowing the Sonora Chamber of Commerce to again serve alcohol at Coffill Park as part of an upcoming summer concert series on the second Saturday of the month starting in July. The group anticipates having around 100 people in attendance for each event. The concerts are scheduled to run through October.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm. Click here to find information on how to take part.