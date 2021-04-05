Lack Of Staffing Slows Standard Park Reopening

Standard, CA — The State of California recently loosened guidelines for youth sports, and Tuolumne County officials are working toward reopening Standard Park.

However, the county reports that a primary factor prohibiting it at this point is a lack of hired staffing. The park typically employs 8-10 part-time employees. The county is encouraging people to apply for the positions so that park can reopen as soon as possible. They opened up the positions recently but had very few people apply.

Because of this, It remains unclear how long it will take to reopen the park. County officials report that if an applicant is selected for employment it can take about 2-3 weeks to complete the background check.

Click here for more information on the positions.

As for groups wishing to use the park once it reopens, the Public Health Department will require a written safety plan detailing steps that will be taken to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

For information about youth sports guidelines, click here.