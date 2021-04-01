Newsom Receives COVID-19 Vaccine: Touts Optimism

Gavin Newsom receives Covid vaccine View Photo

Los Angeles, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says 31-percent of the state has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective today, anyone over 50, statewide, is eligible to receive it. Come April 15, everyone will be eligible (16 and up).

Newsom, stating that he now meets the current age requirement (over 50), received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic in Los Angeles this morning. Afterward, he stated, “We’re now seeing that bright light at the end of the tunnel. It has been an extraordinarily challenging year. So much fear. So much anxiety. But now, there is optimism.”

While an estimated 18-million doses of the vaccine have been administered, he stressed there is still a way to go before “herd immunity” is met. He indicated that will likely take about 31-32 million Californians receiving the vaccine.

Even though the vaccine age requirement will drop on April 15, Newsom indicates it will likely take a few months to receive all the needed doses and to disperse them to everyone interested.