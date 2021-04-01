More Reopenings In California As Calendar Turns To April

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Effective today, theme parks can reopen in California, and fans can attend Major League Baseball games.

Theme parks in the state have been closed since March of last year. Those in counties currently in the Red Tier can reopen at a 15-percent attendance capacity, those in Orange can go up to 25-percent and the Yellow Tier expands to 35-percent.

Major parks in the state reopening today include Six Flags Magic Mountain (Valencia), the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Legoland (Carlsbad) and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (Vallejo). Some parks are waiting a little bit longer, such as Universal Studios which plans to reopen on April 15 and Disneyland on April 30.

Outdoor sports, like Major League Baseball, will allow 20-percent capacity in the Red Tier, 33-percent in Orange and 67-percent in Yellow. No fans were allowed in the stands last season.