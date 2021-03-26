AHS Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic This Weekend

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is hosting a COVID-19 clinic this Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and urges those that missed getting a second shot to attend.

With the Tuolumne County Public Health on Monday opening the age range for residents to get a shot to 45 and older, or 16 and older with certain medical conditions, as reported here, the hospital is now taking appointments. To get one, click here.

AHS is encouraging anyone who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an earlier hospital vaccination clinic in the Sierra Building at the fairgrounds and then missed their second dose appointment to come and get a shot. They advise that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be administered within 6 weeks after the first dose.”

The fairground clinic is Saturday, March 27, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. For answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine, click here.