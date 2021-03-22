Vaccine Eligibility Lowered To 45 For Tuolumne County Clinic

Sonora, CA — The public health department in Tuolumne County is holding another COVID-19 vaccine distribution clinic tomorrow, and the age requirement has dropped.

The public health department now reports that any Tuolumne County resident 45 and older is eligible to receive the initial dose. Anyone fitting the age requirement is encouraged to sign up. Click here for more information.

We reported a couple of weeks ago that the public health department hopes to open up eligibility to anyone who wants it by sometime next month.