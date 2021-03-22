Cloudy
59.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vaccine Eligibility Lowered To 45 For Tuolumne County Clinic

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Vaccine - Syringe

Vaccine - Syringe

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The public health department in Tuolumne County is holding another COVID-19 vaccine distribution clinic tomorrow, and the age requirement has dropped.

The public health department now reports that any Tuolumne County resident 45 and older is eligible to receive the initial dose. Anyone fitting the age requirement is encouraged to sign up. Click here for more information.

We reported a couple of weeks ago that the public health department hopes to open up eligibility to anyone who wants it by sometime next month.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 