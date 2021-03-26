Sunny
Assemblyman Bigelow To Detail Legislative Priorities

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with the Assemblyman who represents the local region.

Republican Frank Bigelow will detail bills he is introducing this legislative session. He’ll also weigh in about the state’s response to COVID-19, Governor Newsom’s new budget, wildfire risk, the drought, efforts to curb the loss of fire insurance and other legislation up for vote at the state capitol.

Bigelow represents District Five in the California Assembly. He was first elected in 2012.

