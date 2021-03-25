Two Tuolumne County Library Branches Reopening

Tuolumne County Public Library Logo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Beginning next week, the Tuolumne and Twain Harte library branches will reopen with limited hours and new COVID-19 protocols.

Only five patrons can be inside at a given time, visits must be limited to 30-minutes, face coverings must be worn over the mouth and nose, and social distancing of six feet should be maintained.

All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are available for someone else to checkout.

The Twain Harte branch will be open on Tuesdays from 10am-2pm and Thursdays from 2-6pm.

The Tuolumne branch will be open Wednesdays from 2-6pm and Fridays from 10am-2pm.