Mostly cloudy
40.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Two Tuolumne County Library Branches Reopening

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Public Library Logo

Tuolumne County Public Library Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Beginning next week, the Tuolumne and Twain Harte library branches will reopen with limited hours and new COVID-19 protocols.

Only five patrons can be inside at a given time, visits must be limited to 30-minutes, face coverings must be worn over the mouth and nose, and social distancing of six feet should be maintained.

All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are available for someone else to checkout.

The Twain Harte branch will be open on Tuesdays from 10am-2pm and Thursdays from 2-6pm.

The Tuolumne branch will be open Wednesdays from 2-6pm and Fridays from 10am-2pm.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 