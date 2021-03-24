3 More COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 4 In Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports three new community cases. The new cases are a woman age 30 to 39, a man age 50 to 59, and a man age 80 to 89. Two people have been released from isolation, no cases are currently hospitalized.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,020 cases split between 2,604 community cases and the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases remain at 1,416. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the SCC has no currently active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,528 and the total number of tests administered is 78,923. The county reports 25,394 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports four new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 1,983 and active cases decreasing by four to 13. Recoveries remain at 1,919. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there have been 915 men, 1,050 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID remained the same, a total of 435 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Public Health has appointments available for tomorrow’s vaccination clinic, March 25th. Tuolumne Public Health is vaccinating those 45 and older and those age 16-64 with defined high-risk health conditions detailed here, as well as those in the following sectors: foster/resource parents, transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities. In addition, they continue with those in Phase 1A and 1B; education & childcare, utilities, janitorial/housekeeping, transportation, emergency services, and food & agriculture (e.g., grocery store employees, restaurant staff, farm & ranch workers, food manufacturing facilities, food & agricultural production, transport & delivery, vendor-managed distribution, food assistance programs, veterinary/livestock workers, sawmill workers). If you believe you qualify for currently eligible groups, please call them at 533-7440 or complete the online vaccine inquiry form. Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here yesterday Tuolumne and Calaveras County met the Orange Tier metrics but remain in the Red Tier as counties must have two consecutive weeks of lower-tier metrics before moving to a lower tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 13 was a 1.6 Case Rate per 100,000 population and a 1.3 Test Positivity Rate. Calaveras had a 3.2 Case Rate and a 1.5 Test Positivity Rate.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 3/23 17 2 1,646 37 Calaveras 3/24 13 4 1,983 51 Mariposa 3/24 8 2 405 7 Mono 3/24 20 1 991 4 Stanislaus 3/24 540 44 52,241 985 Tuolumne 3/24 14 3 4,020 62