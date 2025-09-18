Flood Watch Issued For Yosemite National Park

File Photo: Heavy Rain In Yosemite View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Yosemite National Park and the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, from this morning through Friday evening.

National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy, excessive rainfall in thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada, and the French Burn Scar in Mariposa County, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

Residents near the French Burn Scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with information from local authorities and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

All of the local mountain passes are open with no restrictions. In Yosemite National Park this includes Highway 120, Tioga Pass. Highway 108, Sonora Pass is also open. Highway 4, Ebbetts Pass remains open. Highway 50, Carson Pass is open. Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park is also open.