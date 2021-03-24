Mother, Sister Arrested For Aiding Amador Murder Fugitive

Murder suspect’s mother Linda Beeman and sister Patricia Adams were arrested at their workplaces View Photos

West Point, CA – The mother and sister of an Amador man accused of murdering a woman were arrested last week for aiding him in escaping capture.

44-year-old Jerry Lee Adams Jr. was captured on January 26th in a Reno, Nevada casino about four days after Amador County Sheriff’s Detectives released his picture and the details of the slaying to the public, as detailed here.

Last week, Adam’s mother, Linda Beeman, and sister, Patricia Adams, were arrested at their workplaces, as pictured in the image box. Both are behind bars on a half a million-dollar bail for felony aiding and abetting. Amador Sheriff’s official detail, “They are suspected of assisting Adams in his attempt to evade arrest after an arrest warrant was obtained for him for the murder of Savana Burger.”

The 27-year-old woman’s remains were found in the West Point area of Calaveras County on January 15th. Detectives say that other evidence, which they would not disclose, was also discovered in the area that pointed to Adams Jr. as the killer, as reported here.