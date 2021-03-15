Snow Dumps On Lower Foothill Elevations

Sonora, CA — After receiving more of a dusting of snow during the early morning hours, areas like downtown Sonora started receiving heavy snowfall around noontime today.

We reported earlier that the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 5pm for elevations 3,000 feet and above, with the chance of occasional snow down to around 1,500 feet. Downtown Sonora, for example, saw a mix of rain and hail, and temperatures in the low 40’s, for most of the morning hours. Around noon the temperature dropped by about five degrees, turning to periods of heavy snow. The temperature is expected to increase again by mid-afternoon and turn into light rain.

Allow yourself extra time when traveling today and be sure to carry chains. To view the latest on chain requirements, click here.