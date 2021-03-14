Winter Storm Warning Tonight Through Monday

Preparing At Dodge Ridge View Photo

A cold storm system will approach northern California late today, and bring with it accumulating snowfall to the mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet, from 5 PM this afternoon through 5 PM Monday.

The snow levels are forecast to drop overnight into Monday morning as cold air filters into the area.

The potential for some minor accumulations may drop as low as the 1,500 to 2000 foot elevation. However, the best chance for impactful accumulating snowfall will be above 3,000 feet, where

the Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Total snow accumulations of four inches to a foot-and-a-half is expected above 3,000 feet.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected at times. Travel in the Sierra Nevada will be very difficult. Plan on travel delays and slick, snow covered roads, some of which may become impassable or closed. Roads that remain open will require tire chains. Slow down and use caution while traveling

The winds may gust as high as fifty mph.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.