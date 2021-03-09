Calaveras Anticipates Imminent Move To Red Tier

San Andreas, CA — The Health and Human Services Director for Calaveras County stated that he expects the county will receive word today that it will move to the red tier related to business restrictions. If so, the change would take effect tomorrow.

Interim Calaveras HHS Director Samuel Leach stated at this morning’s board of supervisors meeting, “According to the state data, it does look like we should be moving out (of purple) and into the red tier. That is not an official announcement as of yet, we need the state to make the announcement, but the data does show that we are eligible to move into the red tier.”

Barring any unexpected surprises, the state will make the announcement around noon today. Counties must average less than seven new cases per day, per 100,000 residents, to move into the red tier.

It would allow certain business sectors to expand operations. For example, restaurants would be allowed to do limited indoor dining, and gyms would be allowed to start welcoming people back indoors.

Calaveras County has been in the purple tier for the past three months. Leach indicated that a move to red would be a notable milestone, but stated that he does not want to be too celebratory, as many people have suffered from COVID-19, and others still are.

He said the county has been heading in the right direction for the past several months and over 12,000 vaccines have now been distributed.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

We also reached out to Tuolumne County officials, who say they are not anticipating a move to red tier announced today, but hope it will come soon.