Newsom Says More Restrictions Soon To Be Lifted

Governor Newsom Speaks In Stockton View Photo

Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will speed up its reopening efforts tied to a new plan to vaccinate more residents in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

During a press conference yesterday in Stockton, Newsom stated that he anticipates gyms, restaurants and museums will allow some level of indoor guests in all parts of the state by next month. It comes as California’s rate of new coronavirus infections declines, and the number of people getting the vaccine increases.

Newsom said the pace of reopening will increase after two million people in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods get the vaccine. To meet that goal, he says 40-percent of new shipments will go to 400 zip codes his office has identified.

In about two weeks he anticipates many additional business sectors will be allowed to reopen. Then once the number hits 4-million, more restrictions will be lifted. Specific details are still being finalized.

In making the announcement, the Governor also encouraged Californians to start wearing two masks, arguing that it will help end the pandemic sooner.

The state’s public health department notes that the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has fallen to 2.1-percent which is the lowest it has been in about a year. The number of COVID-19 hospital patients peaked in January at 22,000, but it is now down to around 4,500 and should be closer to 500 by next month, according to Newsom.