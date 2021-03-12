Sunny
California Will Soon Add Green Tier

By B.J. Hansen
California Governor Gavin Newsom seal

Sacramento, CA — Currently, there are four tiers on the state’s COVID-19 blueprint for businesses, but a fifth will soon be added.

The most restrictive tier is purple, followed by red, orange and yellow. Governor Gavin Newsom says state public health officials will soon announce plans for a “green tier,” which counties will enter once there is little to no risk of transmission of COVID-19. He was asked about this over the summer, and at the time argued it was “too far off” to talk about.

He said state officials will release more details “soon” about green tier, but did not elaborate on what the requirements would be for counties to enter.

