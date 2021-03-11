Second Man In Nearly A Week To Be Reported Missing

Tuolumne County, CA – There has been a second report of a missing person in Tuolumne County in just under a week.

The latest missing man is pictured in the image box and has not been heard from since last Thursday (March 4). That is one just one day before Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials alerted the public to missing Bakersfield resident, 31-year-old Eduardo Martinez Perez, whose pickup was found stuck at the gate of the Highway 108 Sno-Park and has not yet been located, as reported here.

In this recent case, sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin detailed that dispatch got a call Monday afternoon from a family member of 36-year-old Stacey Jordan, a transient, who has been known to visit the Groveland and Pinecrest areas and may have traveled here again. Sandelin added, the relative reported that Jordan had told a friend he was going to the “high mountains.”

Sheriff’s officials describe Jordan as a black male adult, 5 feet 11 inches tall, thin build, dreadlocks, and likely wearing “Rasta” style clothing. He drives a 2005 gold-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with California license plate 8TUU915. It may also have a temporary paper plate number of AB41W43.

Anyone with information on Jordan or his possible whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch at (209)533-5815.