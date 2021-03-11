Mid-March Weekend Events

Ribbon Cutting at Rocca Park View Photo

There are a few events planned for this weekend in the Mother Lode. It is the second Saturday of the month when Main Street in Jamestown plans to host its Second Saturday Outdoor Marketplace. The event is planned for Saturday March 13th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Celebrate upcoming St. Patrick’s Day with beer gardens or try your luck in a raffle for multiple prizes provided by local businesses. Discover treasures among the multiple vendors along Main Street selling collectibles and fine arts and you can even try your hand at family-friendly DIY arts and crafts. Everyone is welcome, rain or shine, masks and social distancing required.

The Center For A Non Violent Community is hosting a virtual telethon to raise money for the non-for-profit organization and in honor of Women’s History Month. The event begins at noon on Saturday and continues to March 14 at 8 PM on Facebook here.

Celebrate a resident of Foothill Village, King, who will be turning 104 years old March 17. The Angels-Murphys Rotary is planning a birthday parade for him to celebrate at 1400 Foothill Village Drive in Angels camp at 1:30 PM. The socially distanced event will feature participants driving by in their decorated cars, a local band playing during the parade, and residents and staff attending as well. Stephanie Okolo Director of Sales and Marketing says, “I would love to have this incredible celebration shared with our local community.”

As detailed last weekend, there was a Lowe’s Camp clean up that needs to continue this weekend due to the large amount of debris. Volunteers under 16 are not recommended, others may show up at the site or more details can be found, including how to donate, by clicking here or email 1pileatatime@gmail.com. More information is here.

Murphys Irish Day would be next weekend but it has been postponed indefinitely. Organizers say they will plan the event when “large gatherings are once again safe for our participants, community, and visitors.” They add, “We miss you and look forward to inviting you all back to celebrate with us soon!”