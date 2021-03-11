Over Ten Thousand Without Electricity In Mariposa County

PGE power outage in Mariposa County View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — PG&E is reporting four power outages in Mariposa County impacting over ten thousand customers.

The outage stretches along Highways 49 and 120 including the communities of Buck Meadows, Coulterville, Bear Valley, Incline, El Portal, and Yosemite West. Their lights went out just before noon and no restoration time has been given for these outages by the utility. The company states, “Our preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by the weather.” They add that crews have been assigned to these locations to begin making repairs.

This past weekend, as reported here, over 29-thousand PG&E customers were without electricity after a transmission line that serves Tuolumne County went out of service, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland. At one point the outages impacted three counties, Stanislaus, Calaveras, and Tuolumne. The latter had the most outages with almost 17,000 along the Highway 108 corridor in the dark. Their electricity went out around 11:15 a.m. and remained out into the evening. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.