Update: 29,000 Thousand Without Power Along Highway 108 And 120

PGE power outages View Photos

Update at 12:53 p.m.: After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting to PG&E regarding the massive outage, spokesperson Megan McFarland relays that around 11:15 am today the transmission line that serves Tuolumne County went out of service impacting 29,064 customers. She adds that crews have arrived on the scene and are working to assess the damage and make repairs. The cause of the outage is still under investigation. McFarland relays that in the meantime, the utility is working to restore power to as many customers as it can through switching.

PG&E provided this update on the impacted customers:

Columbia – 492

Groveland – 4,094

Jamestown – 2,941

Long Barn – 673

Mi Wuk Village – 1,645

Pinecrest – 706

Sonora – 12,202

Soulsbyville – 819

Strawberry – 163

Tuolumne – 2,011

Twain Harte – 3,318

Total – 29,064

McFarland stresses, “We hope to have all customers restored by this evening however, some customers may be without power through the night.”

Updates will be provided when more information comes into the newsroom.

Update at 12:15 p.m.: PG&E is now reporting that nearly 27,000 customers are without power stretching from Knights Ferry to above Pinecrest along Highway 108 and 120 in the Mother Lode.

The largest outage is impacting over 16,000 customers and spreads past Columbia to the Buck Meadows area. It includes Copperopolise, Jamestown, Sonora, East Sonora, Phoenix Lake, Twain Harte, and the Groveland area. The restoration time for most customers is 2:45 p.m., but the Cold Springs, Strawberry, Pinecrest, and Bumblebee area is set for 3:15 p.m. Crews are still investigating a cause at this time. Additionally, some traffic lights in these areas are not working.

Original post at 11:45 a.m.: Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers in the Mother Lode are without power stretching from Copperopolis to past Pinecrest to Bumblebee, with most of the outages along Highway 108.

There are over 2,500 customers without lights in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. The largest outages are in Copperopolis with 623, Twain Harte has 613, and Cold Springs with 688. There are also 147 customers in the Groveland area without electricity. The utility does not give a reason for the outage but states that PG&E is assessing the cause. Most outages have a restoration time of 2:45 p.m. In the Copperopolis area, it is 1 p.m.

Of note, several intersection lights in the Sonora and East Sonora area are not working.