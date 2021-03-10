Weather Causes School Delays And Cancelations

3-10-21 Morning Power Outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — Numerous school campuses are closed or running late today due to a storm system passing through the region.

Power outages have not been an issue to this point in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. Meanwhile, Mariposa County has two notable outages. There are 414 customers without power in Wawona and 705 without electricity east of Mariposa. PG&E hopes to have the outages restored this morning.