Winter Storm Warning For Sierra Nevada And The Upper Foothills

Snow on Middle Camp Road View Photo

A Pacific storm system will bring periods of heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada and the upper foothills through Wednesday evening.

Snow began today across the northernmost mountains of California. This will spread south into this region Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet, from noon on Tuesday through 10 PM Wednesday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada foothills from 4 PM Tuesday through 10 PM Wednesday.

The snow levels will drop down to around the 2,500 foot elevation, where light snow accumulation is expected. One to two feet of total snow accumulation is forecast above 3,000 feet.

Travel impacts will likely become more extensive across the northern California mountains by this evening and across the Northern and Central Sierra Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and night. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to gusty winds.

Also, prepare for possible power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.