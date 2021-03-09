Creek Fire Relief On The Way

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Senate Bill 462, introduced by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno)was approved by the Senate Governmental Organization Committee today. The bill would allow the state of California to share 100 percent of total eligible costs related to the Creek Fire. The Creek Fire is currently the largest single wildfire in California history that burned approximately 379,895 acres of forest land in Fresno and Madera Counties between September 4th, 2020 to December 24th, 2020.

The U.S. Forrest Service estimates the total cost to fight the fire, including property damage, will total nearly a half-billion dollars. Aside from the financial burden, the emotional toll of the communities is also quite substantial. Senator Andreas Borgeas explains

“I have personally witnessed the damaged areas and listened to heartbreaking stories from people who lost their homes and businesses to the Creek Fire,” said Senator Borgeas. “The people of Fresno and Madera Counties deserve assistance from the state of California to help them rebuild their lives and continue post-fire recovery efforts.”

The California Professional Firefighters Association and the California State Association of Counties are in support of the bill.

