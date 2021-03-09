Mostly cloudy
Governor To Deliver State Of State Address Ahead Of Recall Deadline

By B.J. Hansen
Governor Gavin Newsom - State of State Address

Los Angeles, CA — With a potential recall election looming, Governor Gavin Newsom will address the state tonight.

The annual State of the State Address is a time for Newsom to speak about his proposed budget and vision for California.

It is a significant speech this year, as it will come about a week before the deadline (March 17) for supporters of a recall election to submit signatures. 1.5-million valid signatures of voters are required for a recall to take place, and organizers claim they have received around 1.95-million.

Newsom will deliver his speech this evening, at 6pm, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It is serving as a COVID-19 mass vaccination distribution center.

