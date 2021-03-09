More Information About Weekend Power Outage

The massive power outage on Saturday that impacted 29,000 people is still being investigated but PG&E has revealed the initial cause of the weekend blackout. A fire that impacted a transmission structure seems to be the culprit in what turned off the power for tens of thousands of people in Sonora, East Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Soulsbyvile, Twain Harte, Mi-Wuk Village, Long Barn, and the Strawberry area.

The fire was put out quickly and the area was made safe for crews to restore power to the impacted areas. What started the fire is currently unknown and PG&E is continuing to look into the matter.

