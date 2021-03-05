2 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 4 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports two new community cases since yesterday and they both appear to be isolating. There is one resident who was isolating who is now hospitalized with COVID-19. Active community cases increased to 31. No individuals were released from isolation today. The new community cases are a woman age 18 to 29 and a woman age 50 to 59.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,966 cases split between 2,553 community cases and 1,415 Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the SCC has the most active cases currently among its other California institutions with 32 active inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,463.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports four new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 1,922 and active cases increasing by 1 to 37. Recoveries increased by three to 1,836. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there are 882 men, 1,022 women and 18 with no gender reported. There are a total of 425 people over 65 who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health has started vaccinating those 18-64 with defined high-risk health conditions (more detail here) and those in the following sectors being approved by the state: transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities. If you believe you qualify for currently eligible groups, please call us at 533-7440 or complete their online vaccine inquiry form. Tuolumne also continues to vaccinate those in Phase 1A, Phase 1B, including those age 65 and older, education & childcare, emergency services, and food & agriculture (e.g., grocery store employees, restaurant staff, farm & ranch workers, food manufacturing facilities, food & agricultural production, transport & delivery, vendor-managed distribution, food assistance programs, veterinary/livestock workers, sawmill workers).

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you. Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be switching its days of operation to Sunday–Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Groveland site will be moving to the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 beginning next Monday, March 8. Hours of operation remain the same, Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Tuolumne testing site currently operating on Thursdays is underutilized and will be closed within the next couple of weeks. More details will be shared once the specific date has been determined.

For all testing sites, appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System, which updates Tuesdays. The March 2nd report puts Tuolumne County at a 5.2 case rate and 2.1% test positivity rate. For Calaveras, testing positivity at 3.6% and the case rate is 4.5 down from a 9.4 case rate last week. To meet the Red Tier the counties must meet the lesser restrictive tier metrics for two consecutive weeks before being assigned to that tier this week is the first time both counties have met the red tier requirements since Mid-November. More details are on our Coronavirus page here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 3/1 0 0 82 0 Amador 3/3 35 7 1,602 34 Calaveras 3/4 37 4 1,922 49 Madera 3/4 578 36 15,508 214 Mariposa 3/4 2 0

395 7 Merced 3/4 940 61 29,325 412 Mono 3/4 10 5 959 4 San Joaquin 3/4 1,371 90 67,213 1,177 Stanislaus 3/4 823 75 50,802 955 Tuolumne 3/4 31 2 3,968 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.