Prescribed Burn Near Northern Calaveras This Week

Calaveras, CA — CAL Fire is getting the word out about a prescribed burn in northern Calaveras County that will begin Wednesday, March 3rd, and conclude on March 5th.

Smoke may be visible in the North-Eastern portion of the county, four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road in West Point. This prescribed burn will be reducing forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area. It will be taking place between the hours of 10 am until 6 pm if the weather corporates. Additional burns are planned in this area throughout the year into the spring and winter dependent on fuel and weather conditions.

Smoke may be visible along Highway 26 and nearby communities. CAL Fire asks that the public not report the burn as a wildfire to dispatch. They also ask that people stay clear of the area if possible. Cooperating agencies assisting the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will include two engines and one fire crew.