Unexpected Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Available Today

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora reports that there are extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine today (Sunday) and they are hoping to find eligible takers.

Hospital spokesperson Karen O’Brien says one of the sister facilities had extra unexpected doses that were sent to Sonora. A clinic is taking place today and as of this morning there are 150 spots still available. Click here for information on how to sign up for today’s clinic. The website will explain the details and location.

To be eligible, you must be over 65 years old and a Tuolumne County resident.