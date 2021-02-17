Radio Giant Rush Limbaugh Dies At Age of 70

Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sadly, early this morning Rush Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70.

Clarke Broadcasting and many in the Mother Lode are mourning the loss of the radio icon, but his words will live on. In a written statement, the syndicator, Premiere Networks, says it will continue with the “Best of Rush,” during this mourning period before announcing any next step. Those shows will air on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML in his regular time slot from 9 a.m. to noon.

The network explained the concept for the shows will entail Limbaugh’s producers pulling relevant segments for each day’s news cycle, featuring the best of Rush for the full three hours of the program. It added, “The familiar voices of the programs’ guest hosts will be used in the show when needed to guide Rush’s audio from one topic to another, but Rush will be the predominant voice heard for the three-hour Monday-Friday show, the AM Daily Update and The Week in Review three-hour show.”

Regionally, Limbaugh began his ‘talk’ radio career in the mid-1980s in Sacramento. Several years later, the national EIB program began in New York City on August 1st, 1988. The show has been the #1 nationally syndicated show since the early 1990s.