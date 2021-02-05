Update: PG&E Hopes To Have All Power Restored To Mother Lode By Friday

Remaining PGE power outages in the Mother Lode 2-5-21 1;30 p.m. View Photos

Update at 1:21 p.m.: Just over 200 PG&E customers are without power in the Mother Lode while repairs continue on equipment and downed lines after last week’s winter storms.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland updates Clark Broadcasting that all customers in the Arnold area of Calaveras County who were without power due to the storm got their electricity back as of 8 p.m., last night.

In Tuolumne County, there remain 200 customers without power with several scattered along the Highway 108 corridor and the bulk, 186 in the Mi Wuk Village area. While the utility’s post those as a new outage from around 10:30 this morning on their website and that a cause is being investigated, McFarland notes that the outage is storm-related, and the one lingering outage left in the area down from 11 outages yesterday. The company post that these outages should be restored this afternoon.

Original post at 2:35 p.m. Thursday: Sonora, CA – After some not having lights for just over a week due to last week’s winter storm, PG&E hopes to have all power restored by the end of today.

While crews continue to plow snow and remove downed trees and branches that brought down power lines and damaged equipment, Utility spokesperson Megan McFarland updated Clarke Broadcasting that there remain 875 customers left without electricity along the Highway 4 and 108 corridors. She adds “significant progress in repairing storm damage and getting customers back on line” has been made overnight and today.

Currently, in Calaveras County, There are 581 customers without power. Specifically, in Arnold, where there remain 16 outages, yesterday (Wednesday) there were 24, impacting about 550 customers.

In Tuolumne County, there are 294 customers still in the dark including 283 customers in Miwuk Village where there remains a total of 11 outages.

Regarding restoration times for Tuolumne and Calaveras County, McFarland advises, “Those customers should get power back today.”