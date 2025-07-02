Gas Tax Goes Up In California

Sacramento, CA — When the calendar turned to July, the tax Californians pay at the gas pumps increased by nearly two cents per gallon.

It is part of an annual adjustment for inflation. The tax went up from 59.6-cents to 61.2-cents.

In addition, there is a debate between Republicans and Democrats about an additional price increase anticipated due to the costs associated with increased fuel standards that also took effect yesterday.

Republican Senator Tony Strickland launched a “Stop the Gas Tax Hike” petition, citing figures from a University of Pennsylvania study stating the changes could result in an additional 65-cent per gallon price increase. He notes that Californians are already paying an estimated $4.59 per gallon, while the US average is $3.19.

Strickland says, “The Democrats and the governor’s inaction in Sacramento to address this issue is a serious failure of leadership. With household budgets already stretched to the limit, this gas increase comes at the worst possible time.”

Governor Gavin Newsom has put out a counterstatement arguing that the claims of a 65-cent increase are “misinformation” and cites a UC Davis study that reports it will increase the price per gallon by 5-8 cents.