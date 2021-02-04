Sunny
Update: Structure Fire Reported In Big Hill Area

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 10:34am: CAL Fire reports that a structure fire in the area of Gunsight Road has been “knocked down.” Officials will be mopping up the incident.

Original story posted at 10:26am: Columbia, CA — Officials are responding to a residential fire reported in the Big Hill area.

It is in the area of Gunsight Road near Upper Quail Mine Road. Black smoke is visible in the area. Be prepared for firefighting activity. No additional information is immediately available.

  Fire Alert