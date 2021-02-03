Masks Now Required At Yosemite And Other National Parks

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Following an Executive Order by President Joe Biden, masks are now required at all national parks, including Yosemite.

NPS Public Health Director Captain Sara Newman says, “Wearing a mask around others, physical distancing, and washing your hands are the simplest and most effective public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Face masks are now required in all National Park Service buildings and facilities, and they are also mandated in outdoor areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as “narrow or busy trails and overlooks.”

Park rangers have been directed to educate visitors and enforce the new requirement.

Newman adds, “Getting outside and enjoying our public lands is essential to improving mental and physical health, but we all need to work together to recreate responsibly.”

There are 423 national parks covering 85-million acres.