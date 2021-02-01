A Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning For Tuesday

yosemite park snow View Photo

A winter storm is forecast to move into northern and central California late tonight through Wednesday morning, bringing periods of moderate to heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada from 2 AM Tuesday through 8 AM Wednesday.

Snow levels with this system are forecast to remain relatively high, with the majority of snowfall above the 5,000 foot elevation.

The total snow accumulations will range from four inches to two feet above the 6,000 foot elevation.

The winds will gust as high as fifty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Heavy snow will make mountain travel difficult to near impossible at times, with chain controls and significantly reduced visibility. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.