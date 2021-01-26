Tuesday School Cancelation And Power Outage Info

Snowtubing In Soulsbyville View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to the freezing temperatures, many of the Mother Lode roads are slick this morning.

Many schools are starting late or canceled today and you can find all of the details by clicking here. In addition, all Tuolumne County government buildings will open late at 10 o’clock this morning. Things are looking better when it comes to power outages this morning. All of the outages from yesterday have been restored in Tuolumne County, according to PG&E, and there are just a handful of people without power in Calaveras County near Mountain Ranch and Fourth Crossing.

