Prepare For A Week Of Snow In The Mother Lode

Sonora Dome Covered In Snow View Photo

A cold weather system will impact the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday bringing moderate snowfall, mostly to the Sierra Nevada. The snow levels will be generally be around 3,000 feet, although light accumulations may be seen down to 2,000 feet by Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada and the Central Sierra Nevada foothills above 2,000 feet, from 3 PM Sunday to 4 PM Monday.

The total snow accumulations above the 2,000 foot elevation, will range from two inches to half-a-foot. Four to ten inches of snow is expected above the 4,000 foot elevation.

A much stronger storm will move into the region on Tuesday and persist into Friday. The low snow levels will start with strong winds.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The total snow accumulations during this time period will range from half-a-foot to two feet above the 2,000 foot elevation.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Northern Sierra Nevada from Tuesday afternoon through late Thursday night. The snow levels will generally rise to 3,000 feet or above on Wednesday.

However, please note that the total snow accumulation estimates during this time period, currently range from three to four feet above the 2,000 foot elevation. Five to six feet of snow is likely above the 4,500 foot elevation.

Tree branches could fall and power outages are possible due to the expected heavy snow.

The periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for travel delays. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Expect snow covered roads and low visibility. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle. Expect mountain travel impacts such as delays and chain controls during this time.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.