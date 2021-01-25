Tuolumne And Calaveras In Open At Purple Tier Levels

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

With the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) officials counties are back in the color Tier System. Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties report they are in the Purple Tier as of today, January 25, based on the tier they were assigned last Tuesday. Tomorrow, CDPH will reevaluate the Blueprint tiers, with all but a handful of counties likely to remain in the purple tier. Mariposa has been placed into the red tier.

Under the State’s guidance purple tier means:

Restaurants may open for outdoor dining

Certain low-risk youth sports competitions may resume

Nail salons and hairdressers may reopen indoors with modifications

Gyms may operate outdoors with modifications

The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate.

Dr. Sergienko, interim Tuolumne County Public Health Officer states, “As the state relaxes regional guidance, it becomes critical for us to take those community and individual actions, like wearing a mask, that we know we reduce transmission.” Tuolumne Public Health says, “This is still a precarious moment. Although we anticipate increased ICU availability by early February, we are at near-zero percent of ICU bed availability in our region.”

Calaveras Public Health says, “Please be patient as this is a fluid situation and moving from one color tier to another will take time and require that our test positivity comes down significantly.” They ask the public to continue to act responsibly with safety as the top priority for the community. They recommend getting tested for free at a testing center, days and times are listed here in the event calendar.

As detailed here, the regional stay-at-home order was lifted due to ICU bed availability in four weeks projected to be above 15 percent. The statewide Surge Order will remain in place to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Public Health notes ICU capacity is a lagging indicator meaning even if ICU capacity is below 15% today, those hospitalizations are results of infections that were weeks ago, not because of current transmission rates. Public Health will continue to keep track of hospital capacity daily, noting that rural areas may be more susceptible to dramatic swings in data, including ICU capacity and projected ICU capacity, due to their smaller populations. Deaths from COIVD-19 lag behind newly identified cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions. Public health says deaths are “tragically expected to remain high for a period of time even as case rates and hospitalizations are declining, and then they will begin to decline.”

Tuolumne Public Health notes they hope “the State will not need to resort to such strict measures to keep our health care system protected and to save lives, but it remains a possibility.” Tuolumne County Public health’s statement also says, “For seven weeks the San Joaquin region including Calaveras and Tuolumne hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits.” Of the Regional Stay at Home Order they add, “Without a question, the Regional Stay at home order helped limit disease transmission during the toughest time of the year, helping us avoid even higher hospitalizations and fatalities. We have seen case rates, test positivity, hospitalizations and ICU admissions all begin to slow and then decrease a few weeks after the order. Despite the cold weather, the winter holidays and overall pandemic fatigue.”

Although reopening brings risks of increased transmission, public health says the health care system has adapted to manage the higher rates of hospitalizations. Tuolumne Public Health says COVID-19 remains “extremely prevalent in California, and the risk of spread is very real.” Their recommendation, “continue to follow all health precautions – avoiding crowds, wearing a mask whenever you leave home, keeping activities outside.” Public Health encourages all residents to get a vaccine when it is available adding, “We believe California is better protected because some vulnerable Californians, including older Californians and critical health care workers, have been vaccinated.”