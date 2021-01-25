State Lifts Stay At Home Order

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The San Joaquin Valley region (Mother Lode), Bay Area and Southern California were all under stay-at-home orders, but they were lifted this morning, statewide.

The California Department of Public Health says the change comes as “coronavirus is spreading at a slower rate across the state.”

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, state public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

Most counties, like Tuolumne, now move into the purple tier. To see what the different tiers mean related to business restrictions, click here.

The state is also lifting its 10pm-5am curfew.