Power Outages Remain Spread Across Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — PG&E crews are busy today cleaning up from the low snow event overnight and early this morning.

The Arnold area remains the hardest hit with around 3,500 customers without electricity. An additional 1,025 are without power between Mountain Ranch and Railroad Flat. Other notable outages include 500 customers around Columbia, a similar amount without near Tuolumne, 278 south of Murphys, 207 in the Phoenix Lake area, and smaller incidents in Twain Harte, Mi Wuk Village, Sonora, Jamestown and Groveland.

Because the outages are so widespread, PG&E does not have an estimated restoration time.

