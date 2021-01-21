Detached Garage Destroyed By Fire In Tuolumne County

Old Don Pedro Road Fire View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Fire destroyed a garage last night and it also resulted in injuries to one person.

It ignited at around 10pm near the area of Old Don Pedro Road and J-59. The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that the garage was fully engulfed in flames when the first responders arrived and it was threatening a nearby home. Thanks to the quick work, the fire was contained to the garage and there was only some minor damage to the exterior of the residence from the radiant heat.

One person was treated by firefighters and transported by ground ambulance due to the injuries sustained. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Other agencies that assisted include CAL Fire, Twain Harte Fire and Sierra Conservation Center Fire.